Warriors' Ky Bowman: Returns to bench role
Bowman will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Draymond Green (heel) returns from a three-game absence to start at point guard, pushing Bowman back to the bench. The 22-year-old still figures to be heavily involved given the Warriors have only nine available players.
