Warriors' Ky Bowman: Returns to Golden State
Bowman was recalled by the Warriors ahead of Monday's game against Minnesota, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bowman was will return after a short, but successful, trip to the G League. The backup point guard's averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.9 minutes across 26 games this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Ky Bowman: Delivers in first G League game•
-
Warriors' Ky Bowman: Will make G League debut Friday•
-
Warriors' Ky Bowman: Returns to bench role•
-
Warriors' Ky Bowman: Excels in third consecutive start•
-
Warriors' Ky Bowman: Drops 17 against Utah•
-
Warriors' Ky Bowman: Rejoins starting five•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...