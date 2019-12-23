Play

Bowman was recalled by the Warriors ahead of Monday's game against Minnesota, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bowman was will return after a short, but successful, trip to the G League. The backup point guard's averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.9 minutes across 26 games this season.

