Warriors' Ky Bowman: Scores 10 in loss
Bowman totaled 10 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, a rebound and an assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Suns.
Bowman tied a season-high with 12 minutes of run Wednesday, finishing with his first career game in double figures. The rookie guard could find himself in an expanded role going forward with Steph Curry going down for the foreseeable future with a broken left wrist. While it's unclear who'll benefit most from Curry's extended absence, Bowman is in contention along with Alec Burks, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee.
