Warriors' Ky Bowman: Scores 11 points in return
Bowman finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 131-107 loss to the Clippers.
Bowman returned to action Tuesday, surprising many after it was thought he would not be re-evaluated until Thursday. He managed 24 minutes in the loss and while he has had moments of relevance this season, the return of Steph Curry (illness) is likely to force him back to a minimal role.
