Warriors' Ky Bowman: Slated for bench role Friday
Bowman will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bowman returned to earth Wednesday after a pair of surprising outings in his first two starts, finishing with just eight points, four assists, one steal and three turnovers over 36 minutes. D'Angelo Russell's return to the starting five reunites Bowman with a bench role, where he's taken the floor for no more than 15 minutes in a game this season.
