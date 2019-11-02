Bowman will draw the start Saturday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Steph Curry (hand) out, Bowman finds himself as the starting point guard of the Warriors. In the three games that he's seen double-digit minutes, he's averaging 5.7 points, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal.

