Warriors' Ky Bowman: Swipes career-high four steals
Bowman contributed four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four steals, two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bowman struggled from the field but finished with a career high in steals. He has earned at least 20 minutes in six straight tilts, but Bowman is still best reserved for use in deep leagues.
