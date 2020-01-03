Play

Bowman contributed four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four steals, two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bowman struggled from the field but finished with a career high in steals. He has earned at least 20 minutes in six straight tilts, but Bowman is still best reserved for use in deep leagues.

