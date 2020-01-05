Bowman played 14 minutes and contributed two points (1-5 FG), two rebounds and two assists Saturday in Golden State's 111-104 loss to Detroit.

Bowman unseated Alec Burks as Golden State's starting point guard, but the latter still doubled up the rookie in minutes and starred off the bench, putting up 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists. If D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) is cleared to play Monday in Sacramento, Bowman will likely find himself outside of the rotation entirely and may even be sent back to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.