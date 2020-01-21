Warriors' Ky Bowman: Unavailable Wednesday
Bowman will not be available for Wednesday's game against Utah.
The two-way player won't be available Wednesday as he carries a G League designation on the official report. Bowman has had some runs of fantasy relevance this season, but he'll be inactive Wednesday for the fifth time in six games.
