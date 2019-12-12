Warriors' Ky Bowman: Will make G League debut Friday
Bowman will not travel with the team to Utah, and will instead make his Santa Cruz Warriors debut on Friday, Drew Shiller reports.
Although Bowman played a pivotal role in the NBA while D'Angelo Russell was forced to miss time due to injury, routinely playing 30 minutes per game, the rookie saw his play time diminish considerably once Russell returned. The 22-year-old is now set to see his first action in the G League on Friday.
