Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play
Anderson (illness) will play Thursday against the 76ers.
Anderson was listed as questionable leading up to tipoff, but he's since been given the green light to play. He's unlikely to make much of an impact given his current role in the team's rotation.
