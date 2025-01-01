site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with illness
Anderson is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.
Anderson has appeared in only one of Golden State's last five contests, so his potential absence shouldn't impact fantasy hoops. He averaged 13.6 minutes across eight appearances in December.
