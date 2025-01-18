Anderson (hamstring) will miss Saturday's game against the Wizards.
This will be Anderson's second game in a row on the shelf. Fortunately for Golden State, Draymond Green (illness) is expected back in the lineup Saturday. Anderson's next chance to play will be Monday against Boston.
