Anderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Anderson is dealing with a hamstring that will keep him sidelined for Wednesday's matchup in Minnesota. The veteran forward is averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Warriors, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Slides back to bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Making spot start against Pacers•
-
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Plays well off bench•
-
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with illness•