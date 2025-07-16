Cryer (undisclosed) posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Cryer returned to game action after missing the team's first two Las Vegas Summer League outings due to undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old point guard had a quiet night in the scoring column but tied the team-high mark in assists. Cryer spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Houston, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from downtown in 32.7 minutes per game over 40 outings in 2024-25.