Cryer posted 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 129-123 win over the Trail Blazers.

Cryer inflicted swift damage from the perimeter with his limited opportunity off the bench. Although Cryer will make appearances throughout the preseason, the Houston product is expected to begin the season on Golden State's G League roster. His Exhibit 10 status does not offer a guaranteed role, however.