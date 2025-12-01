Cryer signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Cryer will help add some depth to the point guard position while Stephen Curry (quad) is sidelined, but he's not expected to play meaningful minutes right out the gates. Through seven games with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Cryer has registered averages of 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 5.1 triples and 3.1 turnovers per contest on 44/41/87 shooting splits.