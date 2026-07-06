Warriors' Lachlan Olbrich: Scores 13 in SL win

Olbrich recorded 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes during Sunday's 98- 69 California Classic Summer League win over the Spurs.

Olbrich put together an impressive all-around performance Sunday, leading the second unit in scoring and matching a team-high in assists. Through two Summer League games, Olbrich has averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.0 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old pro appeared in 37 games for the Bulls during the 2025 campaign and showed flashes of potential, culminating in a triple-double in the team's season finale. He will look to continue his strong play at Summer League to secure a deal for the upcoming season.