Warriors' Lachlan Olbrich: Scores 21 in SL loss

Olbrich logged 21 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League loss to the Heat.

Olbrich put together another impressive showing Monday, going perfect from the field en route to a team-high 21 points. The 22-year-old pro has been impressive over his last two appearances, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest. Olbrich has yet to secure a deal for the 2026 campaign, but his strong showing in Summer League could lead to him garnering a training camp opportunity.