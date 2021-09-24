Galloway has agreed to a training camp contract with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Galloway spent last season as a depth backcourt option for the Suns. In 11.0 minutes per game, he averaged 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds. If he makes the Warriors' final roster, he could occupy a similar role.
