Quinones played the final 1:29 of Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Wizards, finishing with one assist during his time on the court.

Quinones had logged double-digit minutes in 12 of his prior 13 appearances, but he found himself as the odd man out of head coach Steve Kerr's rotation while the Warriors welcomed Chris Paul (hand) back from a 21-game absence. The Warriors still had another spot available in the rotation with Andrew Wiggins (personal) sitting out, but Moses Moody (23 minutes) ended up filling the void rather than Quinones. Wiggins' eventual return will only make Quinones' path to regular minutes more murky, so the second-year player will likely find it difficult to deliver fantasy value even in deeper leagues moving forward.