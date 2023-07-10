Quinones posted 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3PT, 6-8 FT), two assists, two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes of Sunday's 94-86 Summer League loss against New Orleans.

Quinones continues to shine offensively in Summer League, going over 20 points for the third straight game. Not only is he scoring at a high rate, he is doing so in an efficient manner, making a case for him to be brought up to the Warriors' main roster come the regular season.