Quinones collected 29 points (8-23 FG, 2-10 3PT, 11-15 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes of Wednesday's 98-96 overtime loss against the Mavericks in Summer League.

Though Quinones couldn't find his shooting stroke from deep Wednesday, he was incredibly effective at getting to the rim, attempting a game-high 15 free throws. He also provided a boost on the offensive glass, with three of his seven total rebounds coming on the offensive end. Despite being the offensive focal point for Golden State, Quinones only turned the ball over once while dishing out five assists. The 6-foot-4 guard has made a name for himself this Summer and could be playing his way onto the Warriors' NBA roster