Quinones posted 30 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks during Saturday's win over Iowa.

Quinones reached the 30-point mark and tallied a double-double for a second time across his last three appearances. With Santa Cruz this campaign, the guard is averaging a blazing 19.9 points per matchup.