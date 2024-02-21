The Warriors plan to convert Quinones from a two-way deal to a one-year standard NBA contract ahead of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After he was named the G League's Most Improved Player following his first professional season in 2022-23, Quinones was in the midst of his second season on a two-way deal with Golden State. Unlike last season, Quinones had taken on a more focal role with the Warriors; he had averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes per game over nine appearances in February. Now that he's been upgraded to a standard contract, Quinones should continue to stick in the Golden State rotation, at least in the short term.
