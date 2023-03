Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Quinones will take the two-way contract opening left by Anthony Lamb, who had his two-way deal converted to a season-long contract earlier Thursday. Quinones signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier in March, but was not re-signed after its' expiration. He has yet to appear in an NBA game this season.