Warriors' Lester Quinones: Joining Santa Cruz
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Quinones was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday.
Quinones signed a 10-day contract with the NBA Warriors on Wednesday but has yet to make an appearance with the team this season. He will look to get more run in the G League with Santa Cruz.
