Quinones agreed Thursday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Quinones will take the two-way spot vacated by Anthony Lamb, who was converted to a standard NBA deal to fill the final opening on the Warriors' 15-man roster. An undrafted rookie out of Memphis, Quinones previously signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier in March but didn't make his NBA debut before the contract expired. He'll likely get the chance to debut with Golden State prior to the end of the season, but he's still expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, with whom he's spent the entire 2022-23 campaign. Over 26 appearances with Santa Cruz, the 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard has averaged 21.4 points (on 45.2 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest.