Quinones contributed six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-118 loss to the Bucks.
Quinones played just his 11th game of NBA basketball, scoring six points in a career-high 18 minutes. With the Warriors running a short-handed roster, Quinones was able to play meaningful minutes, arguably for the first time in his career. Of course, this should be viewed as an outlier when it comes to fantasy projections. Outside of dynasty formats, he has no sustainable value.
