Quinones finished Thursday's 128-109 loss to the Thunder with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across four minutes.

Quinones hasn't been part of Golden State's rotation early in the year, as Thursday's matchup was the first time he had taken the floor since the start of November. The 23-year-old could continue to see a few minutes in blowout games but is unlikely to see much of a role for the parent club as long as the team stays relatively healthy.