Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Quinones spent the 2022-23 campaign with Golden State on a two-way deal and averaged 2.5 points in 4.5 minutes per game over four appearances with the club. However, he had a solid Summer League showing, averaging 21.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and he'll have the opportunity to compete for a full roster spot during training camp this year.