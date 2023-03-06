site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Lester Quinones: Sent to G League
Quinones has been assigned to the G League.
He's yet to make an appearance for the Warriors and will have to wait for his chance with the team in good health.
