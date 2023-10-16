Quinones accounted for 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 preseason overtime win over the Kings.
Quinones is not expected to be a factor for the Warriors once the regular season rolls around, but the promising sharpshooter left his mark in this game, particularly when drilling a clutch three in overtime. He had scored just two points in two games this preseason, so there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an outlier instead of what to expect going forward.
