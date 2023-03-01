The Warriors signed Quinones to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in June of 2022, but he was waived ahead of the 2022-2023 regular season and landed with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. Across 39 appearances with Santa Cruz, he's averaging 19.2 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep. In his final game before signing the 10-day deal, Quinones posted a season-high 42 points (15-29 FG, 8-18 3Pt).