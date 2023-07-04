Quinones posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 100-94 Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Quinones signed a two-way contract the Warriors as an undrafted player out of Arizona last offseason, and he went on to dominate in the G League, averaging 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 31 appearances. He was named the 2022-23 Kia NBA G League Most Improved Player and finished as the runner-up for G League Rookie of the Year. Quinones is expected to be the go-to player for Golden State's Summer League squad over the next two weeks.