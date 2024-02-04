Quinones scored a career-high 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added five rebounds over 23 minutes in Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Quinones logged double-digit minutes off the bench for the third game in a row and ensured the Golden State offense didn't miss a beat even as Andrew Wiggins' night came to an early end due to an ankle injury. Though his emergence of late has resulted in point guard Cory Joseph falling out of the rotation over the past two games, Quinones has primarily been deployed on the wing for Golden State. Quinones will soon face a threat for minutes, with Moses Moody (calf) nearing a return to the court, but a potential Wiggins absence could free up playing time for both young players.