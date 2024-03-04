Quinones finished Sunday's 140-88 loss to the Celtics with 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and five rebounds over 33 minutes.

Quinones led all Warriors players in scoring while tying a season-high mark thanks to a team-high trio of threes over a team-leading minute total off the bench. Quinones has connected on three or more threes in three games this season while surpassing the double-digit scoring mark off the bench four times.