The Warriors will convert Quinones' two-way deal into a standard contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Quinones was the 2023 Most Improved Player in the G League, and he's had another standout season with Santa Cruz. He's been more involved with Golden State in recent weeks, averaging 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes in February.
