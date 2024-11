Waters (knee) is expected to play Monday night against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Waters was added to the team's injury report as questionable due to a left knee injury, but the issue is unlikely to keep him out of Monday's action. He's averaging 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.2 minutes over his last five contests.