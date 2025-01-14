Share Video

Waters will come off the bench in Monday's game against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Andrew Wiggins returning from a two-game absence due to a personal matter, Waters will retreat to the bench. Over his last five outings (one start), the 27-year-old has averaged 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per contest.

