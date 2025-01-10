Waters will start in Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old swingman will get the starting nod with Stephen Curry (knees), Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Draymond Green (back) sidelined. Over his last five outings, Waters has averaged 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 20.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Lindy Waters: Solid outing against Philadelphia•
-
Warriors' Lindy Waters: Notches 12 points•
-
Warriors' Lindy Waters: Solid outing off bench•
-
Warriors' Lindy Waters: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Lindy Waters: Starting Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' Lindy Waters: Dealing with illness•