Waters will start in Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old swingman will get the starting nod with Stephen Curry (knees), Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Draymond Green (back) sidelined. Over his last five outings, Waters has averaged 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 20.4 minutes per game.