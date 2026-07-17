Warriors' LJ Cryer: Fares well in SL victory

Cryer recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 87-77 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Cryer showcased his shooting ability early and often in this one by scoring 15 of his 17 points from downtown. He paced the Warriors in scoring, though he also committed a team-high four turnovers. Overall, this was another strong showing out of the second-year guard, who will enter training camp looking to earn more opportunities in 2026-27.