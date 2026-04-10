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Warriors' LJ Cryer: Good to go Thursday
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1 min read
Cryer (illness) will play Thursday against the Lakers.
Cryer will make his return to the hardwood Thursday after missing Golden State's previous two matchups due to an illness. He figures to get some run off the bench with Stephen Curry (knee) sidelined.
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