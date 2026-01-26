site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' LJ Cryer: Questionable with tight hamstring
RotoWire Staff
Cryer is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota due to left hamstring tightness.
Cryer has totaled eight minutes over three appearances for the Warriors this season. That said, his possible absence doesn't appear to shake up the Golden State rotation Monday.
