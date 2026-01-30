site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' LJ Cryer: Ruled out for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Cryer (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Pistons.
Cryer is set for his third straight absence while tending to a left hamstring injury. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Tuesday against Philadelphia.
