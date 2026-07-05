Warriors' LJ Cryer: Scores 12 points in SL Win

Cryer (ankle) finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists across 19 minutes in Friday's 104-72 California Classic Summer League victory over the Lakers.

Cryer suffered a sprained right ankle in April, but it appears he's back to full strength. The 24-year-old is coming off a relatively quiet 2025-26 campaign, during which he averaged 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.2 steals over 16.2 minutes in 18 regular-season appearances. Cryer is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Warriors, though he is expected to spend most of the 2026-27 season in the G League.