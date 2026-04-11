Cryer will be re-evaluated in one week after an MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain.

Cryer suffered the ankle injury late in Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers. The 24-year-old appeared in 18 regular-season games (one start) this season, averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.2 steals across 16.2 minutes per contest. He's currently signed to a two-way contract and will not be eligible for the postseason unless he's converted to a standard deal.