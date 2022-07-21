McClung signed a one-year deal with the Warriors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McClung shinned throughout the duration of the Summer League for the Warriors averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists. Although McClung isn't expected to make much of a fantasy impact, he'll get an opportunity to learn from the one of the best coaching staffs in the league next season. The former Texas Tech standout totaled eight points and three rebounds in two appearances last year for the Lakers.