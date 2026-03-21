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Warriors' Malevy Leons: Good to go Saturday
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1 min read
Leons (wrist) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Leons will shake off his questionable tag for this contest. Look for him to be an emergency depth option once again.
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