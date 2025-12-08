site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-malevy-leons-joins-warriors-on-two-way-deal | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Malevy Leons: Joins Warriors on two-way deal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Leons and the Warriors agreed to a two-way contract Monday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Leons will replace Alex Toohey (knee) on Golden State's roster. Leons was previously with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League, where he averaged 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories